Pastry shop owner fires gun during tax check

A pastry shop owner was under arrest in Volos, central Greece, Friday after he allegedly fired a gun during a visit by tax inspectors.



The man, whose identity has not been made public, had earlier received a 500-euro fine for failing to issue receipts. Allegedly angry at the decision, he is said to have fired several shots in the air, while uttering death threats against the three officials.



The inspectors alerted the authorities who arrested the man. During a search at his home, police found an unspecified number of swords, one hand grenade and 350,000 euros in cash hidden inside a washing machine.



In comments made after the incident, Greece’s deputy Finance Minister Katerina Papanatsiou vowed that tax checks “will continue as normal and intensively.”