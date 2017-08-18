Yacht catches fire near Alimos Marina
A fire broke out on a yacht that had been sailing close to the Alimos Marina Friday morning but the nine people who had been aboard managed to abandon the vessel safely.
Four of them reached the shore in the yacht’s emergency dinghy and the other five boarded another boat that had been sailing in the vicinity. It remained unclear how the fire started.