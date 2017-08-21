AEK starts season with 2-0 win over Panetolikos

AEK started its Greek league season with a 2-0 victory over Panetolikos on Sunday with both teams reduced to 10 men.

Hugo Almeida scored with a penalty in the 14th minute, only to be dismissed 14 minutes later for elbowing in the face an opponent who had grabbed his shirt.

Marcos Paulo got a second yellow card three minutes into the second half for a late tackle.

Jakob Johansson’s 73rd-minute tap-in was ruled offside at first before the referee reversed himself.

AEK shares first place with Panionios – which beat Kerkyra 1-0 – and Olympiakos and Giannena, which both won Saturday.

After a 1-1 draw at Platanias, Panathinaikos is still in last place, having been docked two points for fan violence last season.