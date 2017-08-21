Driver who killed two in Crete granted conditional release

A 20-year-old motorist who killed two pedestrians last Thursday when he hit them with his car near the Technical University of Crete in Hania was granted conditional release on Monday pending trial on a string of charges including manslaughter through negligence, disturbing the peace and driving without a valid license.

The Georgian national has a driving license which is, however, not recognized in the European Union.

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed instantly after the Georgian hit them with his car near the university.

After the incident, the university issued a statement calling for the streets near the school to be made safer for pedestrians.