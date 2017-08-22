Nonagenarian mugged in elevator by two women

Two women aged 23 and 24 years old will be facing a prosecutor in Agrinio, central Greece, on Tuesday to answer to accusations that they mugged a 91-year-old man in an elevator.

According to investigators, the suspects followed the elderly man into his apartment block elevator, where they proceeded to attack him. Using force, the young women took 170 euros from the man’s pants pocket and fled the scene when the elevator reached his floor.

The 91-year-old reported the mugging as soon as he recovered from the shock of the attack, according to local news website sinidisi.gr, giving police a detailed description of his assailants and leading to their arrest shorty after.