Man killed in Zakynthos in cold-blooded shooting

A 37-year-old local man on the Ionian island of Zakynthos was killed on Tuesday after being shot in cold-blood by an unidentified fellow countryman.

According to initial reports from the island, the shooter appeared to be waiting for his victim at the KTEO vehicle inspection station armed with a hunting rifle and shot the 37-year-old with the intent to kill when he walked past the spot.

The shooter turned himself in to a local police station shortly after the incident, which is believed to have been sparked by a quarrel between the two men.



Investigators were questioning the suspect on Tuesday in order to get more information regarding his motives.