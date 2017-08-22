Firefighter injured by falling rock in Peloponnese

A 36-year-old firefighter who sustained a head injury from a falling rock while battling a blaze on the outskirts of Zaharo in the western Peloponnese on Tuesday has to undergo more medical tests, his doctors have said.

The injured firefighter is being transported to the University Hospital of Patra as medics at the Pyrgos General Hospital said they requested his transfer after the findings of a CT scan suggested the need for a more thorough neurological examination, according to the ANA-MPA news agency.

The Pyrgos hospital’s director, Costas Diamatopoulos, assured however that the father of two is aware and responsive to his surroundings.