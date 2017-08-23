Olympiakos books place in Champions League group stage

Olympiakos on Tuesday booked a place in the UEFA Champions League group stage scoring a second victory in the play-off round against Rijeka in Croatia.



The Greek champions, who beat the Croatian side in Piraeus last week, scored the only goal of the match with Marko Marin in the 25th minute to progress 3-1 on aggregate.



“Olympiakos are back where they belong, in the European elite,” Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis said of the club which missed out on last year's competition.



The draw for this season's Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.