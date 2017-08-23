NEWS |

 
Fire breaks out in Ileia, in the Peloponnese

Forty firefighters with 20 fire engines were on Wednesday battling a blaze that broke out near the village of Diasela, in the Ileia region of the Peloponnese.

Reports said the fire, which was burning forest and farm land, was not threatening residential areas.

Canadair firefighting aircraft were expected to join the operation, according to the same reports.

