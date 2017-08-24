NEWS |

 
NEWS

Health Ministry earmarks 200,000 euros for Kos hospital

TAGS: Health, Earthquake

Greece’s Health Ministry has committed 200,000 euros to meet emergency needs of the hospital of Kos following last month’s earthquake.

The 6.6 magnitude quake on July 21 caused extensive damage, killing two people and injuring dozen.

Earlier this month, the government approved 300,000 euros in aid for the eastern Aegean island.

