Remembering the victims of the deadly 2007 Ilia wildfire

A firefighter salutes during a service at a memorial erected for three of his colleagues who were killed in the line of duty during the deadly fires of August 24, 2007, in Ilia in the Peloponnese. The service in Ilia was held to mark the 10-year anniversary of a blaze sparked by a gas cooker that spread to dry brush and quickly raged out of control, claiming 63 lives and destroying around 100 square kilometers of forest- and farmland. That summer was particularly destructive, as Greece saw a total of around 2,700 square kilometers of land razed by forest fires in different parts of the country. [Yiannis Spyrounis/Ilialive.gr/Eurokinissi]