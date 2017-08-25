NEWS |

 
Amaliada farmer paid workers in cannabis

A 48-year-old Greek pepper farmer and four Pakistani men on Friday faced a prosecutor in Amaliada in the Peloponnese on drug-related charges after the former allegedly paid the migrants for their work on his farm in cannabis.

According to local reports, the 48-year-old paid the Pakistanis, two of whom are aged 25, one aged 26 and a fourth aged 39, in cannabis for four days of work.

A police search led to the confiscation of 215 grams of cannabis.

It was unclear exactly how much cannabis the farmer is alleged to have given each man.

