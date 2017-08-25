Wildfires subdued in Achaia, on Salamina

Firefighters were battling several blazes on Friday in different parts of the country and although strong winds and tinder-dry conditions hampered their efforts, they had managed to bring most under partial control by nightfall.

Two of the fires were in Achaia, western Greece, on forestland near the villages of Aghios Nikolaos and Santomeri.

Another was on the island of Salamina near Piraeus, close to the village of Kaki Vigla.

That blaze approached residential areas but was contained by firefighters before it could burn any homes.