Uni entrance grades to be announced

The Education Ministry is set to announce the minimum grades required to be admitted to the country’s technical colleges and universities on Monday or Tuesday, allowing thousands of high-school graduates to start planning for their academic advancement.

The results of the national university entrance exams were announced last week, giving candidates only an indication of whether they made the grade to enter their institution of choice.

According to the university entrance exam system, the minimum grades for admission are determined by the overall performance of the candidates in the exams.