Faithful attempt tunnel crawl at Nafplio church

A woman tries to crawl through a small tunnel in a wall under an icon of the Virgin Mary at the chapel of Aghios Adrianos on the outskirts of Nafplio, in the northern Peloponnese, on Saturday. Dozens of faithful gathered at the church on its feast day to pray and to attempt the tunnel crossing, as it is believed to bring good luck when someone, and especially those who are portly in build, makes it through the passage. The church is thought to have been built in 1743, though some clerics say it is much older. [ANA-MPA]