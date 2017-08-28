Fire burns on Zakynthos for third day

Authorities in Greece say a wildfire that broke out on the holiday island of Zakynthos on Saturday continues to burn unchecked.

The fire destroyed one home near the villages of Maries, in the eastern part of the island also known as Zante, while residents of nearby homes were on standby to evacuate, authorities said.

More than 150 firefighters with 53 fire engines were operating on the island Monday assisted by five water-dropping Canadair aircraft and four helicopters.

Arson investigators have been dispatched on the islands, the Fire Service said.

