German ambassador seeks to disconnect debt relief from elections

Germany's new ambassador to Greece, Jens Ploetner, suggests that talks about specific debt relief measures must be disconnected from upcoming parliamentary elections in his native country.

Asked during an interview with Kathimerini on Sunday whether he believed that the issue of Greek debt relief will be settled after federal elections in September, the German envoy said: “I would recommend that we do not make the date of German elections a landmark for this sort of questions.”

“[Eurozone] finance ministers have long ago agreed upon a timetable which foresees that the issue of the structure of debt will be on the agenda next year,” Ploetner said.