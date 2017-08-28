Doc Fest | Kastellorizo | August 28 - September 3

The southeast Aegean island of Kastellorizo is hosting its second International Documentary Festival, titled “Beyond the Borders,” from August 28 through September 3, featuring awareness-raising entries from countries including Greece, Turkey, Germany, the Netherlands and France, among others. The themes of the documentaries range from major historical events and their repercussions to the importance of saving endangered species, and from portraits of eminent Greeks (such as art collector Teriade and doctor George Cotzias) to stories of everyday people. To find out more about the event and the full program, visit Beyond the Borders - International Documentary Festival.