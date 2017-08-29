Space in two Athens stadiums given over for Eid al-Adha

Greece’s Ministry of Culture and Religious Affairs has said it is granting space at two stadiums in Athens where the Greek capital’s Muslims can gather for Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, on Friday.



The spaces will be located at the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) on Athens’s southern coast and at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) in the northern suburb of Maroussi, as has been the case in previous years.



Associations or community groups organizing prayer meetings for the city’s Muslims are requested to apply for use of the spaces at the two stadiums’ administrative services.



Groups in other parts of the country that have not reserved a space to gather for the celebration are encouraged to contact their local municipal authority in order to make arrangements.

Eid al-Adha commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.