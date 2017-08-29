Merkel: Greece in a 'much better position' than a year ago

Greece is in a “much better position” today than it was a year ago, Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a traditional summer news conference on Tuesday in which she appeared upbeat about the prospects of eurozone economies.



“Regarding the eurozone, we have very positive data. All member states of the eurozone are showing economic growth, including Greece,” Merkel said just less than a month before Germany’s September 24 national election.



“I think that we’re in a much better position today than we were a year ago, when I was a lot more worried and I wish Greece every success,” Merkel said.



“I know that it is very, very difficult for many people but I think that Greece will also benefit from more jobs and then gradually from more prosperity,” she said.