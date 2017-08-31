Book Fair | Athens | September 1-17

The 46th annual book fair, whose focus this year is literature that has been adapted for the stage and screen, is taking place in the grounds of Zappeio Hall from September 1-17. There will also be a big tribute to Nikos Kazantzakis, as 2017 has been dedicated to the celebrated Cretan writer. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 6 to 10.30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 10.30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 to 10.30 p.m. The main entrances are from Vassilissis Amalias and Vassilissis Olgas streets, near Syntagma metro station.