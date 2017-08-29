Chinese Kunqu Opera | Athens | August 31 & September 1

In its debut appearance in Greece, China's Shanghai Kunqu Opera troupe performs short plays based on traditional Chinese fairy tales and legends at the Greek National Opera in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center, on Thursday, August 31, and Friday, September 1. Admission to the shows, which feature live music and impressive stage effects, is free, but bookings are recommended due to anticipated high demand. You can reserve a seat by visiting www.eventora.gr. Performances start at 9.30 p.m. A free shuttle bus service runs between Syntagma Square and the SNFCC throughout the day, stopping at the Syngrou-Fix metro station.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, www.snfcc.org