Sports Digest: Olympiakos acquires Partizan's Djordjevic

SOCCER: Olympiakos announced on Wednesday the signing of Serb striker Uros Djordjevic – who scored against the Reds in the Champions League qualifiers a few weeks ago – and Panathinaikos confirmed the acquisition of Malian holding midfielder Yacouba Sylla, formerly of Rennes and Aston Villa.

BASKETBALL: Greece enters the 2017 Eurobasket on Thursday facing Iceland in its first game of the group stage, in Helsinki. The final will take place on September 17 in Istanbul.

SOCCER: A few hours after the national basketball team's game, Greece’s soccer team is hosting Estonia for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in Piraeus, missing a host of players such as Costas Mitroglou, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Dimitris Kourbelis, Stefanos Kapino, Vassilis Torosidis etc.