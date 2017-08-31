Greek retail sales rise 3.9 pct in June, led by appliances, apparel

Greek retail sales by volume grew 3.9 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago after a 0.3 percent increase in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Retail sales were led higher by furniture, household appliances, apparel, footwear, drugs and cosmetics, the data showed.

Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of 2017 as gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent compared to the final quarter of 2016 when it contracted by 1.1 percent.



