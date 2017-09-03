Civil service opens jobs for the long-term unemployed
The Greek Manpower Organization (OAED) will be accepting applications starting Tuesday from people aged 55-67 who have been registered as unemployed with OAED for at least a year for 10,000 jobs in the broader public sector, including state companies and agencies, as well as municipal authorities.
The initiative is aimed at cutting Greece’s jobless numbers.