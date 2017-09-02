Man found dead with stab wounds in west Athens home

A 41-year-old man was found dead in his apartment in the western suburb of Peristeri on Saturday morning. Police said he had two stab wounds, to the back and abdomen.



The victim worked at a supermarket warehouse and his mother said she had been trying to contact him for two days before his body was found in a pool of blood by a relative.

There were no signs of forced entry at his apartment, police said. Investigators were waiting for the results of a coroner’s report.