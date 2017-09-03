MONDAY

Alternate Finance Minister Giorgos Houliarakis is to participate in the Euro Working Group meeting of senior eurozone finance ministry officials.

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Labor Day, a US national holiday.

Listed firm Foodlink will hold its annual general meeting.

TUESDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov in Kavala, eastern Macedonia, to jointly sign the agreement for a railway link connecting Kavala with Alexandroupoli and Burgas.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and his alternate Giorgos Houliarakis will meet European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs Pierre Moscovici in Brussels.

Listed Fourlis will issue its second-quarter financial results.

Athens-listed companies Eurobrokers, Trastor, Cenergy Holdings and ELVE will hold general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The Public Debt Management Agency will auction 13-week treasury bills worth 1 billion euros in total, which are set to mature on December 8.

The Open Science Fair 2017 opens at the National Library of Greece, at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens. To Friday. (Info: opensciencefair.eu)

ATHEX-listed Autohellas holds an extraordinary general meeting.

THURSDAY

French President Emmanuel Macron begins an official two-day visit to Greece. He will meet with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other Greek officials.

The board of the European Central Bank holds a meeting where the Greek program is expected to be discussed ahead of the start of the third bailout review.

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is holding its inaugural Oil & Gas Forum at the Ramada Plaza Thraki Hotel in Alexandroupoli, in cooperation with Hellenic Association for Energy Economics (HAEE). It is titled “Greece, a Prospective Key Energy Player in South East Europe.” (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Employers at press distribution companies hold a 24-hour strike.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the June findings of its Manpower survey and the provisional July data on imports and exports.

Listed firms Selonda Aquacultures, Envitec, Lazaridis, Domiki Kritis and Altec hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter figures on turnover in the sectors of transport and of information and communication, the July reading of its industrial output index and the August data of its consumer price index.

The Education Festival 2017 opens at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). To Saturday. Entrance is free. (Info: festival.edu.gr)

Athens-listed Tropaia Holdings, Euromedica, Livanis, Microland Computers, ELTRAK, Axon Holdings, AEGEK, Nireas and Lampsa hold their annual general meetings.

SATURDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will launch the 82nd Thessaloniki International Fair with a speech at 8 p.m. The fair will continue until September 17 and have China as the honored country.

The General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) and the Thessaloniki Labor Center will hold a protest rally from the Eleftherios Venizelos statue at 6 p.m. to coincide with the Thessaloniki International Fair.

SUNDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold a press conference at the Vellidio Conference Center in Thessaloniki.