Security to be beefed up in Athens for Macron

More than 2,000 police officers are to be deployed across Athens for a scheduled visit this week that the government is keen to use to exploit its narrative that Greece is turning a corner.

Greek authorities have been beefing up security, in cooperation with their French counterparts, ahead of Macron's two-day visit which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The presence of Greek police will be particularly strong around the French Embassy and the French Institute which Macron is scheduled to visit on Friday.

Police are taking additional precautions following a hand grenade attack on the French Embassy last November and two arson attacks in February on the French Institute.