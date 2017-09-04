UNICEF bazaar promotes children’s right to education

Ahead of the start of the new school year on September 11, many young students headed to Syntagma metro station in central Athens on Monday to pick up school supplies at a bazaar organized by UNICEF with the aim of promoting the right to education of children around the world. The event, which began Monday and will last until Friday, also includes a photo exhibition about UNICEF’s work. Proceeds from purchases made at the bazaar will go toward the effort to help children go to school. The bazaar will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Entrance is free.