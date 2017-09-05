MULTIMEDIA |

 
IN IMAGES

Migrants come ashore on Crete

TAGS: Migration

Migrants are seen getting off a Singapore-flagged tanker in Iraklio Tuesday after they were rescued from a 25-meter wooden boat off the eastern coast of Crete. A distress call by one of the passengers to the European 112 hotline prompted a search-and-rescue operation early Tuesday. The Rhino’s crew helped the troubled boat’s 103 passengers on board after a Frontex aircraft located the vessel. Authorities said the migrants will be temporarily accommodated in a facility at the port. No details on the nationality of the migrants were provided. [Eurokinissi]

