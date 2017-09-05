Drones monitoring Zakynthos

Following a spate of arson attacks that razed swaths of forestland on Zakynthos last month, local authorities, in cooperation with the Greek Police (ELAS), are using two drones to monitor the Ionian island from the air in an attempt to locate fires before they are able to do any great damage.

A specialist police unit has been dispatched to the island to monitor the images captured by the drones and take any necessary action.

Dozens of fires broke out on the island in August – including more than 20 in one 24-hour period, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency on the island.