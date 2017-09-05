Cruise tourism looks likely to have some 770,000 fewer visitors this year as estimates by the association of cruise ship owners (EEKFN) point to the number of people choosing a cruise holiday in the Greek seas this year coming to about 4.4 million, against 5.2 million in 2016 (a drop of 15 percent).

The number of cruise ships visiting Greek ports will fall to 3,260 from 4,290 last year (down 24 percent).

However, there are some encouraging signs from the US market, as the sector is promoting Greek destinations at international fairs this week.