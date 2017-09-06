Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will operate the Astir Palace resort at Vouliagmeni, southern Athens, under the name Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens, it was announced on Wednesday.

Owner Astir Palace Vouliagmenis and Four Seasons jointly stated that the international chain’s first luxurious hotel complex in Greece will start operating after the completion of extensive renovations to the existing installation in spring 2018.

Aktor, the construction company that has undertaken the unit’s 100-million-euro facelift, will deliver the project by end-April, so the hotel will probably open its doors in May.