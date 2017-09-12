Political Satire | Athens | September 13-17

An exhibition of newspaper cartoons titled “A Year in the Democratic World, Through the Eyes of Visual Artists” comprises part of the Athens Democracy Forum, running September 13-17. The show features a selection of work by the New York Times's Patrick Chappatte, and Kathimerini's Ilias Makris, Andreas Petroulakis and Dimitris Hantzopoulos, as well as Latin American, Spanish and Portuguese cartoonists across a number of regional newspapers. The cartoons will be accompanied by the quotations of ancient Greek philosophers and other key thinkers in history which express the basic ideals on which democracy was founded. There will also be a special tribute to “Mafalda” by Argentinean comic artist Joaquin Salvador Lavado “Quino” and a show of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographs from the New York Times and Reuters, led by Yannis Behrakis, renowned Greek photographer, photojournalist and senior editor with Reuters. Opening hours are 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.



Zappeion Hall, Vasilissis Olgas Avenue, Syntagma