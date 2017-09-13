Kaminis to remain mayor if he is voted party leader

Giorgos Kaminis said Wednesday he will stay on as Athens mayor even if he is elected leader of Greece’s new center-left party in November.



“If I am elected head of the center-left [party] I will not leave the Athens municipality as I was elected for a specific tenure and my political identity was known,” Kaminis told Skai on Wednesday.



“I do not see any problem here and I will continue to do my job at the municipality together with my staff,” he said.



Kaminis, whose tenure expires later this year, was first elected Athens mayor in 2010, and was reelected in 2014.



He will run for the leadership of the new center-left party against another nine candidates, including PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata and the leader of To Potami centrists Stavros Theodorakis.