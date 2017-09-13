ND attacks gov’t over Salamina oil slick

The conservative opposition has attacked the government for failing to take quick action in the wake of an oil spill that hit the shores of Salamina island, near Athens.



“The government which likes to pretend that it has environmental sensitivities remains a spectator as the environmental crime is committed in the Saronic Gulf,” New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said Wednesday.



The island was hit by an oil slick after a small tanker went down near its coast on Sunday carrying 2,200 tons of fuel oil and 370 tons of marine gas oil. The cause of the sinking is not known.



Greece’s Merchant Marine Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis said Tuesday that crews had managed to seal the ship’s cargo hold by 95 percent to stop the leaking of oil.



A pumping operation to remove the cargo was expected to begin Wednesday and last for 20 days.



The island’s mayor, Isidora Papathanasiou, said Tuesday that the municipality will receive applications from residents that have suffered damages in order to file a lawsuit.