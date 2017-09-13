Erotokritos | Athens | September 15

After 10 sold-out performances last season, the Greek National Opera's Alternative Stage production of “Erotokritos” returns for one more night, this time at the open-air Herod Atticus Theater. The musical is based on the 17th century romantic epic work of the same name by Cretan Renaissance poet Vincenzo Kornaros, with music and libretto by Dimitris Maramis, who has set the original 15-syllable verse to traditional Cretan music along with jazz and blues. Director Constantinos Rigos, also responsible for the choreography and stage design, has transported the story of the star-crossed lovers Erotokritos and Aretousa to modern times, also using video to emphasize the intensity of their passion. Tickets cost 15-55 euros and can be purchased online (www.nationalopera.gr, www.ticketservices.gr and tickets.public.gr) or at the door on the night. The show starts at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis