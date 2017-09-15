Large police anti-terrorist exercise carried out in Patra

A large operation of the Greek Police (ELAS), aimed at cracking down on suspected radical Islamists, was carried out on Friday in the western port of Patra under the supervision of Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

Two similar exercises are being planned for Athens in the middle of next month, one of which will be carried out on the site of a potential terrorist target with the involvement of all the country's security services.

The exercise in Patra, and those planned for the capital, are part of a broader exercise launched over the summer under the code name Typhoon 2017.