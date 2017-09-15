Live discussion from ADF on language of politics

The president and CEO of The New York Times, Mark Thompson, and Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas talk about the crisis in political discourse and the legitimacy challenges of the political system.

Thompson, former director-general of the BBC and author of “Enough Said: What’s Gone Wrong with the Language of Politics?” (2016), explores how changes in the language of politics has undermined public trust in politicians and the media, to become a threat to politics itself.

The discussion is being held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center as part of the Athens Democracy Forum. Watch it live here.