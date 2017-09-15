LIFE |

 
Greek tourism promo film wins first international prize

TAGS: Tourism, Film

“Greece – A 365-Day Destination,” a 3:36 minute film submitted by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) took the first prize for Europe at the second international video competition being run by the United Nations World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) 22nd general assembly in Chengdu, China.

The film was directed by Antonis Kioukas and is also being screened on Friday at the International Tourism Film Festival in Zagreb, Croatia. It will be shown at specialized festivals around the world over the course of the next year.

Other regional winners included “This is Egypt” for the Middle East and a film from Bhutah for the South Asia region. 

