AEK is alone on top of the Super League table after beating Lamia on Sunday, while Olympiakos narrowly escaped a home loss to Asteras Tripolis. The weekend produced just six goals in seven games, with four of the goals coming from the penalty spot as Greek fans were treated to a diet of very poor soccer.

Fresh from its away win at Rijeka for the Europa League on Thursday, AEK downed promoted Lamia 1-0 at Peristeri, western Athens, where Lamia plays its home games until its own ground is up to Super League standards.

AEK had to wait till the 81st minute to score, after it got awarded a penalty kick in a controversial decision, with the foul on Marko Livaja apparently starting from outside the box and continuing right on the line of the penalty area. Lazaros Christodoulopoulos did not mind and tucked it in for the first time AEK has risen to the top of the table on its own after several years.

Still, Panionios might join AEK if it beats PAS Giannina away on Monday evening.

Olympiakos drew 1-1 with Asteras in Piraeus, at an empty Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium due to the stadium ban imposed on the Reds. Asteras led early in the second half via a Michalis Manias penalty and Uros Djurdjevic responded in the same way in the fourth minute of time added on.

PAOK had to sweat before beating visiting Panetolikos 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to a late Aleksandar Prijovic goal, to join Olympiakos at the second spot.

Panathinaikos scored its first win of the league season, beating promoted Apollon Smyrnis 1-0 to move of the bottom of the table. It now lies 11th.

In other games Platanias shared a goalless draw with Kerkyra at Hania, Atromitos had a good goal at Larissa disallowed to end up in another goalless draw, and Levadiakos defeated Xanthi 1-0 at home.