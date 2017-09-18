Migrant inflows exceed 2,400 in September so far

The number of migrants and refugees that have landed on Greek shores in the Aegean has surpassed 2,400 since the start of September, the ANA-MPA news agency reported on Monday.

From Thursday and until Monday morning, around 600 people made the crossing from Turkey, with the majority landing on the island of Lesvos – 288 were registered for processing at the official hot spot.

The registration and processing center on Chios recorded 70 new arrivals and on Samos 128, though Chios received 83 and Samos 43 additional people since early Monday who have not been registered yet.