Gang member targeting Athens pensioners arrested

A member of a gang that allegedly conned pensioners in Athens and then stole money from them was arrested on Wednesday. The 32-year-old man and two accomplices allegedly approached pensioners in the street and pretended to be accountants, insurance agents, tax inspectors or friends of their relatives.



Using these ruses, they would convince their victims to get into their vehicle and guide the crooks to their homes.



Once inside the properties, the perpetrators would steal money and valuables. Eight such cases have been reported in the Athens neighborhoods of Vyronas, Zografou and Aghia Paraskevi. The 32-year-old’s accomplices are being sought.