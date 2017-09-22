Kavala fire under control

A fire that raged in a mountainous region of Kavala, northern Greece on Thursday night has been contained, authorities said on Friday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon near the settlements of Limnia and Vounohori and quickly spread as it was fanned by strong winds.

Some 130 firefighters, 30 fire engines and two airplanes were deployed through the night to bring the blaze under control.

Initial reports said the fire destroyed mountain stables that kept sheep and goats.

