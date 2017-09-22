NEWS |

 
Athens metro station closed after suicide

TAGS: Transport

The operator of the Athens metro has said that it shut down the station at Panepistimio in the city center following a suicide.

Initial reports said a man threw himself onto the tracks in front of an incoming train.

Line 2 of the metro will run from Anthoupoli to Metaxourgio and from Syntagma to Elliniko until the station is reopened.

No additional details regarding the incident were reported.

