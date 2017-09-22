Fire threatening homes in Kassandra, Halkidiki

A wildfire that broke out near the seaside village of Moles Kalyves on the Kassandra leg of northern Greece's Halkidiki peninsula was threatening homes in the area, the fire service said on Friday afternoon.

The blaze started shortly after 2.30 p.m. and is being stoked by strong winds, reaching the front yards of several homes, according to local reports.

Dozens of volunteers are helping firefighters contain the blaze before is causes more damage.