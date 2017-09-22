Greek islanders open their hearts to refugees

The tiny Greek island of Tilos may have a population of under 800. But, over the last year, it has become an example to the world after residents opened their hearts and businesses to 10 families from war-torn Syria. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and its partner Solidarity Now, with European Commission Funding support, have been providing accommodation and language classes to adults and children for almost a year. Many of the refugees – all of whom have been granted refugee status and have the right to work – say they want to stay, and for the islanders it has become an honor to host them. Here is a video by the agency on their stories. [Credit: UNHCR]