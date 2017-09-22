Ancient Greek sanctuary of Artemis unearthed in Evia, says Culture Ministry

File photo

Archaeologists have unearthed the remains of the sanctuary of Artemis Amarysia, a major site of worship 2,500 years ago described in ancient Greek texts, the Greek news agency ANA-MPA reported on Friday.

Efforts to locate the “Artemision” sanctuary were helped by the Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece in cooperation with the local Evia authorities. Antiquities were uncovered this summer in an excavation near the village of Amarynthos in Evia, about 110 kilometers southeast of Athens, according to a Greek Culture Ministry announcement.

Work on this particular site started 10 years ago.

Artemis Amarysia, the goddess of hunting in ancient Greek mythology, was worshipped by locals, as indicated in inscriptions and coins.

Scholars, based on references by ancient Greek geographer Strabo, were confident that the sanctuary was located somewhere near Amarynthos.

During the summer of 2017, local media reported archaeologists uncovered a series of buildings dating from the 6th to 2nd centuries BC, as well as inscriptions bearing the name “Artemis” referring to dedications to her, her brother Apollo, god of the light and arts, and their mother Leto. [Xinhua]