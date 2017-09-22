Greek court deems Turkey safe, says refugees can be deported

Migrants can be returned to Turkey as part of the European Union’s deal with Ankara last year, Greece’s Council of State has found in a ruling with implications for thousands of refugees in Greece or aiming to seek asylum here.

The country’s top administrative court deemed that deported refugees face no threat of torture, inhumane treatment, or punishment in Turkey.

It issued its decision in response to an appeal lodged by two Syrian men who had their asylum applications rejected and were fighting deportation to Turkey.