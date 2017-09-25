High risk of forest fires on Monday, Greek authorities warn

The risk of forest fires across the country is very high on Monday, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection which highlighted the prefectures of Attica, Evia, Viotia, Fthiotida, Fokida, Larissa, Magnisia, Corinthia, Argolida, Arkadia, Lakonia and Hania as the most vulnerable - at level 4.

The prefectures of Evros, Halkidiki and Ileia as well as the Cycladic islands were among those at level 3.

The fire service was dispatched to tackle a total of 46 forest fires across the country on Sunday.